He was arrested for five days.

He was detained after users of social networks talked about his “feat”.

According to the appeal of Facebook users, the metropolitan police detained a 20-year-old guy for beating a girl, reported on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Dushanbe.

On August 13, a Facebook user sent a video to the metropolitan police showing a young guy beating a girl in a taxi. During the operational work, a 20-year-old resident of Dushanbe Nekruz Mazam was detained, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Dushanbe reports.

" The taxi driver, as a witness and the suspect himself, confirmed that the incident occurred in June. Nekruz admitted that then he had a fight with a girl friend, insulted her, humiliated honor and dignity in front of people, and even kicked her, stuffing her into a taxi ", - noted in the message.

It is reported that a protocol was drawn up against Nekruz Mazam under article 460 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Tajikistan - “minor hooliganism”.

" Sino District Court sentenced him to administrative detention for 5 days, he was sent to a pre-trial detention center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dushanbe and involved in community service ", - the press service of the metropolitan police notes.

The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dushanbe calls on residents and guests of the city of Dushanbe to be more active and send photos of the facts of offenses by e-mail [email protected], to the official page of the Office on Facebook «Раёсати ВКД дар ша?ри Душанбе» or call (+99237) 221-15-00.