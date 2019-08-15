Metropolitan police assures that all appeal from citizens about offenses, including complaints from abused women, won't left unattended.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan in the city of Dushanbe asks all citizens and guests of the capital at any time to contact them if they became witnesses or victims of offenses.

«The city Ministry of Internal Affairs has a helpline - 221-15-00, by which you can connect with the duty officer at any time».

There, they advised citizens when contacting the above phone to record the time of the call, record data on the received message to the duty officer.

In addition, citizens can contact the leadership of the Dushanbe police through e-mail [email protected] and the official page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook - its name «Раёсати ВКД дар шахри Душанбе».