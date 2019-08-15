Tajik migrant faces 11 years for throwing a bottle at a policeman during protests in Moscow.

The Moscow City Court considered the appeal against the decision of the Presnensky District Court of Moscow on the choice of a preventive measure in the form of detention in respect of a citizen of Tajikistan Samariddin Rajabov.

The court dismissed the decision of the trial court - the detainee for protests in Moscow will be in “Matrosskaya Tishina” until September 27.

21-year-old Samariddin Rajabov is accused of participating in an uncoordinated protest action and throwing a plastic bottle at a law enforcement officer: " a bottle hit the head of a law enforcement officer and caused him physical pain".