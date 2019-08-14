Head of Khatlon region Kurbon Hakimzoda met with the representative of the Chinese company Neusoft Medical Corporation Dan Zan, following which a memorandum was signed on the construction of medical centers in seven cities and districts of Khatlon, the press service of the administration of the head of Khatlon reports.

The head of Khatlon thanked the Chinese partners for their cooperation and their participation in the development of the region.

The press service of the head of Khatlon notes that according to the agreements reached, the Chinese company will build and provide the latest equipment for an interest-free loan for up to 10 years. However, the amount of the loan does not specify.