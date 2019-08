Tajik Air resumed flights from Tajikistan to Iran and back. Flights Dushanbe - Mashhad - Dushanbe will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, reported in the airline.

«Yesterday, after almost a year suspension, we completed the first flight on the route Dushanbe - Mashhad - Dushanbe. We already have scheduled flights on this route until October 26, 2019. Flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays on Boeing 767 aircraft, - reported in the airline.