Tajikistan Youth Team (U-19) on football on August 13 in the evening held its third match at the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) championship held in Dushanbe. In the penultimate round, wards of Zayniddin Rakhimov played in a draw with the national team of Uzbekistan - 2:2.

After four rounds played, there was a change of leader. Iranian national team scoring 9 points led the standings. The youth team of Tajikistan with 7 points is on the second line.

Now the winner of the youth championship of the Central Asian Football Association will be determined in the final round. To win gold medals, the Tajik team needs only a victory over the Iranian team. This meeting will be held on Thursday, August 15, at the Central Stadium of Dushanbe and will begin at 20:00.