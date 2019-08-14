The Supreme Court of Tajikistan, secretly, examined the criminal cases of those suspected of organizing riots in the Khujand colony and sentenced to life imprisonment Amirali Davlatova, whom the authorities call one of the organizers of the riot in prison.

The verdict against Amirali Davlatov and 32 other convicts who participated in the riot in the Khujand colony was handed down in late July, but is not announced by the Supreme Court.

Amirali Davlatov was a member of the notorious “Makhanov’s gang”. Recall, the Supreme Court of Tajikistan on March 20, 2014 found members of the group Alimurod Makhanov guilty of terrorism. The leader of the group, Makhanov, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Amirali Davlatov sentenced to 19 years in prison.

They were preparing to conduct a series of explosions at the entrances to Dushanbe in four directions, and also had to blow up the buildings of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.