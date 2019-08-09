From August 23 to 27 in Dushanbe the 10th youth tournament for the Cup of the President of Tajikistan in tennis will be held.

According to the head coach of the republic’s national tennis team Abdurasul Muhiddinov, young tennis players from Tajikistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and several other countries will take part in it..

Competitions will be held in Dushanbe on the tennis court of the State Unitary Enterprise "Rohi Ohani Tojikiston" (“Railways of Tajikistan”).

Last year, Tajik tennis players Shodmon Kurbonov and Anastasia Tursunova won the tournament..

Winners in all categories (boys, girls, mixed) will receive 10 thousand somoni, silver medalists - 8 thousand somoni each, owners of bronze awards - 5 thousand somoni each.