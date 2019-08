The first friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan under 16, which was held on August 7 in the city of Taif, ended in a draw - 3:3

As part of our team, Muhammadvoris Saidaliev distinguished with a double goal and Sunatullo Azizov scored another goal.

On Friday, August 9, the teams of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan will hold a second friendly match in Taif.

Friendly match

Saudi Arabia (U-16) — Tajikistan (U-16) — 3:3

Goals of Tajikistan: Muhammadvoris Saidaliev (2), Sunatullo Azizov.

August 7. Taif, Saudi Arabia.