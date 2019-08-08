Today, August 8, at 05:45 Dushanbe time, an earthquake occurred.

The Geophysical Service of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in 260 kilometers southeast of Dushanbe, at the territory of Afghanistan.

The intensity of tremors at the epicenter was 5 points, in Dushanbe, shocks were felt with a strength of 3-4 points.

Information on possible injuries and destructions wasn’t received.

Just three days ago, on August 5, at 00:04 Dushanbe time, tremors were felt in Tajikistan, the epicenter of which was also located in neighboring Afghanistan. Then the intensity of tremors in the epicenter was 4 points, in Dushanbe - 2 - 3 points.