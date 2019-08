Tonight, at the age of 86, the legendary Tajik urologist Professor Asliddin Sayfiddinovich Asimi passed away.

Relatives, friends and colleagues, students of the professor spend his last journey today at 11.30. Asliddin Sayfiddinovich will be buried in the capital's cemetery "Sari Osiyo".

Last year, Asia Plus published material dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Ustod Asimi