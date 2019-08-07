The next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Turkey on Economic Cooperation began its work in Ankara.

Tajik delegation led by the co-chair of the commission, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Nematullo Hikmatullozoda. During the meeting, the working groups of two sides considered ways to further develop multifaceted cooperation between two countries, the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

Within the framework of this meeting, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of our country got acquainted with the Ankara Innovation Technology Park, where he exchanged views with the Park’s leadership on the possibility of further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.