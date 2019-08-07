Now he will have to serve in the army at home, as he is prohibited from entering the Russian Federation

Bailiffs expelled from Russia an 18-year-old Tajik citizen who was hiding in Chuvashia from military draft

The basis for the expulsion was a decision issued by the court under Part 1 of Art. 18.8 Administrative Code of Russian Federation "Violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation".

At the trial, an 18-year-old Tajik citizen explained that he has a family in his homeland - parents, sister, brother. In Russia, he does not have relatives, work, or any property, but he does not agree with the expulsion, because in Tajikistan, a young man may be called up for military service.

Having examined the case file, the court decided to impose a fine of 2 thousand rubles with administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, which means that now he’s prohibited for him to enter the territory of Russia for the next five years.