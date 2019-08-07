Look for convenient places for sacrifice: we have a list where you can do this.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali on the eve of the Muslim holiday Idi Qurbon (the holiday of sacrifice) allowed the slaughter of cattle in the city, but only in specially designated places, the press service of the city mayor reports.

In the Shohmansur district, slaughtering cattle on the day of the holiday is allowed: on Khorog Streets 207 and 210, 44 Shukuhi. In the Khayrobod microdistrict, cattle can be slaughtered near the local mosque, in the 192 and 193 microdistricts in the quarter №15, on Buston street 107, on Karateginskaya street 3, in the Gulobod microdistrict - near “Nemat” in the Eastern Hills microdistrict - in quarter 9, on Nazarshoyeva street 184 and 347, on Shody street 65, on Vose street 2 and 89, on Vosifi street 1 cafe, on 36/2 Imomov street.

In the Firdavsi district this can be done: on the streets of Karabaev 23 and 26, Mir-Ali 116, Dekhoti 23, “50 years of Tajikistan” 19, Borbad 64, Firdavsi 99, 35, 5/8, 9/7, Amakiev 18, Guzarbog 2/8, Yesenina 47/2, Krasnopalochnikova 13/1, Krupskaya 1, 22.

In the Sino district, on the day of the holiday, cattle slaughter is allowed on Pakhtakor 7, 27 Turgeneva, Navruz 280, Rohi Nav 196, Lermotnova 3, Khuvidulloeva 12, Hayoti Nav 73 and 313, Chorteppa, 47, Bunyodkoron, 24, Obodkoron, 70/2, in the area of the US Embassy in Tajikistan, Luchobi Bolo 80, Kazokon, 27, Panjrud 125, Navobod Bolo 163, Hamadoni 27/3, Dehi Bolo 200

In the Somoni district, slaughter of cattle is allowed near the Dushanbe TPP.

In the period from 2007 to 2017 in the capital, the slaughter of cattle was strictly prohibited even on the day of the celebration of Idi Qurbon. Since 2017, the new mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, has allowed sacrifice in the city in specially designated places