Simultaneously, about 120 thousand people will be able to worship in the mosque.

The builders of the object, in order to complete the construction within the specified time, work round the clock. The mosque will be commissioned by the president during the celebration of the 28th anniversary of independence of Tajikistan.

The foundation stone of the largest mosque in Central Asia was laid by Emomali Rakhmon in October 2009 as part of the events dedicated to the 1310th anniversary of the founder of the Hanafi madhhab, Imam Abu Hanifa.

The construction of a mosque in the north of Dushanbe began in October 2011 and has been going on for 8 years. The project price is estimated at almost $ 100 million: the government of Tajikistan allocated $ 30 million, the rest - the Qatari government.

The mosque is located on 12 hectares of land, where there will also be a library, a museum, a conference hall, administrative buildings, a dining room and parking for 4 thousand cars. The mosque will have 4 minarets with a height of 75 m, the main dome, whose height will be 47 m, and 20 small domes.

It is planned that the mosque in Dushanbe will become one of the most magnificent architectural structures of the country, as well as the largest religious site built in Tajikistan during the years of independence.

Now over 600 specialists from Tajikistan and foreign countries are working at the facility.