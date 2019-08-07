For further contributing to development of football culture, norms and standards in the Republic of Tajikistan, JICA Tajikistan Office in collaboration with Football Federation of Tajikistan (FFT) organized master classes for young football players in Dushanbe on August 5, 2019.

Japanese football expert Mr. Naoya Shibamura, who is currently the head coach for Japanese club Nankatsu SC, hosted the event for U-15 and U18 teams. He was also a former player in various football clubs both in Japan and in overseas teams like Ventspils (Latvia), Stomi Olsztun (Poland), Pakhtakor-Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Practical exercises

The event was divided into two parts: strength and endurance session and game skills improvement. Upon the completion of master-class, Mr. Shibamura noted that young Tajik players are talented, hardworking, and have great potential. He encouraged the young players to keep practicing and not stop efforts to improve themselves, as this is a prerequisite for a real professionalism.

Meeting with Mr. Dilshod Juraev, Vice-President of Football Federation of Tajikistan

It is expected that this master-class as well as other FFT events would contribute to development of future generations of Tajik players and promotion of sport among youth in the country.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2019, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2200 people. JICA Office was established in 2006 in Tajikistan and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building as well as SME promotion. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 35 projects amounting to more than 349,6 mln USD (82 mln USD for Technical Cooperation and 267,6 mln USD for Grant Assistance), including 11 on-going projects.