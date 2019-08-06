31 year old Sayvali Shafiev, known as Abubakri Muawiah, is the head of the cell of the banned “Islamic State” organization in Afghanistan, Radio Ozodi reports referring to a report prepared by a group of United Nations experts on the extent of the threat of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

According to sources, ISIS mainly operates on the territory of the Afghan province of Nangarhar. The group includes more than 200 militants, UN experts say.

According to them, Sayvali Shafiev is also engaged in the recruitment of new militants for grouping and fundraising on the Internet: while he uses exclusively the Tajik language.

Also in the report, UN experts talk about the ex-riot police commander of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan Gulmurod Halimov, who joined the “Islamic State” in April 2015.

According to the authors of the report, the runaway commander leads a group of 600 Tajik militants and is located in Syrian Idlib. It is also reported that Halimov is no longer the Minister of War of “ISIS”.

According to the authors in Afghanistan, there are about 100 militants - citizens of Tajikistan. Many of them are fighting on the side of the “Taliban”.

The report of a group of international experts on the extent of the threat of ISIS was submitted to the UN Security Council on July 15.

It claims that several terrorist and extremist groups are hiding in northern Afghanistan, in particular in the province of Badakhshan. They collaborate with drug smugglers and try to smuggle militants into Central Asian countries.

The authors of the report note that Central Asian states are concerned about the threat posed by radical groups located in northern Afghanistan.

«Several armed groups from Central Asia are operating in northern Afghanistan. The "Katiba-Al-Imam-Al-Bukhari" grouping consists of 50, the "Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan" out of 100, the "Jihadi Islomi" out of 50, the "Islamic Movement of East Turkestan" out of about 350, and the "Jamaati Ansarulah" out of 30 militants», - noted in the report.