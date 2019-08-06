Two matches of the eleventh round of the championship of Tajikistan on football among the teams of the major league, which were to be held on Sunday, August 11, rescheduled

The meetings of "Istaravshan" - "Istiklol" and "Regar-TadAZ" - "Khujand" will be held on August 9 and 10, respectively. According to the official website of the Football Federation of Tajikistan The postponements of these matches are related to the celebration of Idi Qurbon on August 11.

Islamic Council of the Islamic Center of Tajikistan at the end of last week announced the date of celebration of Idi Qurbon. В этом году он выпадает на воскресенье, 11 августа.

According to the norms of the law of the country “On holidays”, if an official holiday coincides with Saturday or Sunday, the next working day will also be a day off.

Thus, Tajik citizens will celebrate the holiday of sacrifice for three days on August 10, 11 and 12.