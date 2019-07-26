Jeff Ridenour provides recommendations to tourists wishing to visit our amazingly beautiful and hospitable country.

These last three years in Tajikistan have been some of the best years of my life. Tajikistan has truly become a second home for me and my family. We have made good friends, seen incredible things, and had amazing experiences. For me personally, I have enjoyed my job serving as the press secretary for the U.S. Embassy and overseeing our eight American spaces. It was for this reason that I was able to travel all over the country and meet some of Tajikistan’s incredible young people.

Tajikistan has so much tourism potential

What makes Tajikistan special? Let’s start with the natural beauty. Here’s one of my most recent memories of Tajikistan’s natural beauty that I’ll take with me. I spent last weekend in Romit. On Saturday, I woke up at 6:00 a.m. and biked six hours along the Romit river. The ragged and snowcapped mountains speckled with green trees and pink and blue flowers were amazing. I stopped several times to eat apricots and mulberries along the way, and even found a shohtut tree. I also chatted with some villagers in Sarvo about their lives and had fried trout on the way back. I have been fortunate to spend numerous weekends over the course of these three years going on hikes with my family, looking for fossils and geodes, and camping along river banks.

What else? I love food trying new food

In all my travels, the best pistachios, almonds, persimmons, pears, shohtuts, and apricots that I have ever tasted are here in Tajikistan. I, of course, love the oshi palov, which I have had just about everywhere, though some of the best was in Kulob, Panjakent, and Isfara. I have had great qurutob in Gharm, Hisor, and Dushanbe, tasty shashlik in Khujand, and mouthwatering laghman in Bokhtar. Qurutob is my favorite Tajik dish, and I learned how to make it from a woman in Gharm. I'll try to replicate it back home, though fatir, which is my favorite bread here, is not too easy to make.

Tajiki is a beautiful and rich language

Before becoming a diplomat I worked as an academic linguist. I've learned several languages, and I can honestly say that Tajiki is easily one of my favorites. As I mentioned, I was recently in in the Romit valley, and while my friend and I were staring up at the Milky Way, he started quoting and explaining his favorite Hofiz poem. The conversation naturally turned to the beauty of the Persian language. I can’t recommend enough that tourists or foreigners living in Tajikistan learn Tajiki. Here are three tips:

1. Grab a book - There are a couple of books for learning Tajik that explain the basics.

2. Download a language learning app - There are several apps that you can use to make flash cards of words that you have learned. The program will prompt you to review those words. This was very useful for me.

3. Make a friend - This is the best way to learn languages and the most fun. Don't be afraid to make mistakes!

And the thing that makes Tajikistan most special is its hospitable people

Rasmi khubi Tojikonro gum makun! I feel like I have said this so many times, but that doesn't make it less true. I have lived in many different countries, but I have never experienced such hospitality, warmth, and acceptance as I have from the Tajik people. Going to friends and neighbors' houses for Id or going to an oshkhona with my wonderful Tajik co-workers from the Embassy have made this experience so special. It will be hard to leave Tajikistan, but I hope to return.

Here's a story that I feel epitomizes my experience of Tajikistan’s hospitality. Not long after I had arrived, I was biking in the mountains above Almosi and got lost and ran out of food. I finally came across a small village that was surrounded by mountains at the end of the road. It was Sunday around noon and the smell of osh hit me before I saw people gathered for a tui. As I rode by, I asked for directions to get back to Dushanbe, and without hesitating the people almost pulled me off my bike and ushered me to a kat under the shade of an apricot tree with the village elders. We had a great conversation that including a lesson on Persian poets. The osh came and an hour later I thanked the host, congratulated the groom, and headed down to Dushanbe with a full belly and a smile on my face.

I realize that "jahon guliston nest," and while Tajikistan has potential, there are improvements that if made would greatly benefit Tajikistan’s tourism infrastructure. Foreign tourists, especially western tourists, are accustomed to affordable (often free), fast, and ubiquitous internet, where they can find information about restaurants, tourist attractions, and directions. By investing in more affordable and higher quality internet, Tajikistan’s tourism infrastructure would be better served. Finally, it is important to ensure that sites are accessible, especially news and social media, as western tourists rely on such sites to be aware of what is happening in the country and to be in contact with friends and family.

So, here are some tips for tourists planning to come to Tajikistan:

1. Be prepared for beautiful, winding mountain roads

2. Don’t be afraid to explore, and possibly get lost.

3. Learn a little Tajiki. Just a couple of phrases will go a long way, and you are certain to make friends.

I’d like to end with a message to the wonderful people of this country. Thank you. Thank you for the kindness that you show complete strangers. Thank you for the hospitality that you have shown to me and my family and other foreigners living in your beautiful country. I and my family have felt your "oghushi sakht."