OJSC “Sohibkorbank” invites all interested auditing companies to participate in an open tender for an annual mandatory audit as of December 31, 2019 (conducting an audit of the financial (accounting) reporting’s of the Bank and compilation of an audit conclusion report on the accuracy of these statements, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan dated 05.05.2009 No. 524 “On Banking Activities” and “On Islamic Banking Activities”.

To participate in the tender, interested audit companies need to submit the following documents to OJSC “Sohibkorbank”:

Application of the company to participate in the competition, certified by the signature of the Head/CEO and seal;

Notarized copies of the founders documents of the auditing company with the latest changes and additions;

License to carry out traditional auditing activities;

Having the appropriate license, qualification and sufficient experience in conducting an audit in Islamic credit organizations that can conduct an audit of Islamic credit organizations in the Republic of Tajikistan;

The latest annual balance sheet, as well as the balance sheet for the last reporting period, certified by the tax inspection;

Contract project indicating the value of the remuneration, plan and timing of the audit. The price of the audit should be final and signified in somoni and include taxes as provided by the legislation of the Republic of Tajikistan

In case a participant provides an incomplete set of required documents, the Bank has the right to reject the participant's application.

The deadline for submission of applications and documents for participation in the tender is April 25, 2019

Interested auditing companies should send applications for participation in the tender to the following address:

734025, Dushanbe, st. N. Muhammad, 10/17, Head Office of OJSC “Sohibkorbank”, tel: (992 44) 600-47-75, e-mail: [email protected]