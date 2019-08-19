Davlatali Davlatzoda’s monography “Muslims: A True History of Rise and Decline”, dedicated to the history of the formation and development of the Muslim community and the contribution of Muslims to the development of world civilization, was published on Tajik language in Dushanbe in 2017 and attracted the attention of many researchers and readers.

The author of the book is Tajik orientalist Davlatali Davlatzoda, who devoted several years to the study of culture and religion in the countries of the Arab East. Based on the great interest of Russian-speaking readers, this book has been translated and prepared for publication in Russian

The printed version of the book will be published in Moscow before the end of this year, and the release of the electronic version is expected in the near future.