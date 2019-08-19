During a regular meeting of the Council of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan, which was chaired today by the speaker of the lower house of the country's parliament, Shukurjon Zuhurov, questions were considered about the early termination of the deputy powers Khilolbi Kurbonzoda and Jamshed Saidzoda.

Their parliamentary powers were terminated ahead of schedule due to the fact that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon appointed Khilolbi Kurbonzoda mayor of Nurek in late July, and Jamshed Saidzoda as head of the Yavan district, said the head of the press service of the lower house of parliament Muhammadato Sultonov.

The term of office of deputies of the current convocation of the lower house of parliament ends at the end of February. Elections of new deputies of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic will be held in early March.