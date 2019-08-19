President Emomali Rahmon signs decree announcing Grape Festival and Apple Festival.

In accordance with it, the Grape Festival will be held annually on the third Saturday of August and the Apple Festival on the third Saturday of September, the press service of the head of state reports.

"The ministries, departments, and executive bodies of state power of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, the city of Dushanbe, cities and districts should ensure that events related to these holidays are carried out on time", - noted in the message.

Previously, melon and honey holidays were held in various cities and regions of Tajikistan. The Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan jointly with the Dushanbe City Hall this year for the first time will hold a pumpkin festival on August 25 in the capital's shopping center "Mehrgon".