Her body is searched for sixth day.

A Russian tourist died in the Sanvor district of Tajikistan - she fell from a bridge and drowned in the Hingob River, CoES reports.

The incident happened six days ago, however, local police and rescue workers of the CoES are still searching for the body of 61-year-old Irina Pretikova, this was reported by the head of the press service of the Committee for Emergency Situations (CoES) of the Republic Umeda Yusufi.

«Pretikova with five more tourists crossed the bridge over the rugged mountain river Hingob in the Sangvor district and fell into the river», — said Yusufi.