One of them was detained naked during a session with one of his clients.

Two more “traditional healers” were detained in Matcho district of Tajikistan on suspicion of sexual harassment of female clients. The plot of the detention of one of them showed on state television, and “Akhbor” reports on another detention.

The footage of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs shows how the 35-year-old resident of the jamdoat Paldorak of the Matcho district Mirzoyusuf Nodirov was detained and interrogated naked.

A criminal case has been instituted against him for depraved acts (Article 142 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan), it provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 2 to 5 years.

Meanwhile, "Akhbor", citing sources, reports that on August 13, Mullah Rakhmatullo, nicknamed Devona (Mad), was detained in the same district.

Hidden cameras became evidence of the fact of harassment. The healer’s client agreed to cooperate with the investigation and captured one of the sessions. The footage shows how a man raises the hem of her dress and touches the body. Rakhmatullo released from custody on the basis of an amicable agreement between the parties. He paid the victim compensation in the amount of 30 thousand somoni (more than $ 3 thousand.)