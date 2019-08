Two Tajik citizens died during a hajj in Saudi Arabia, said Afshin Mukim, spokesman for the Committee on Religious Affairs, Regulation of Popular Traditions, Celebrations and Rites.

" Pilgrims died of illness: both had heart failure. They were under seventy years old, they were buried in Mecca".

One of the deceased is a resident of Gissar, the second - of Spitamen district of Sogd region.

Mukim clarified that the pilgrims will begin to return to their homeland on August 18.