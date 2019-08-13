The first test caravan of six cars has already left Uzbekistan. A new transport corridor will connect Uzbek Termez with Chinese Kashgar. Trucks will pass through Dushanbe. The first test caravan of six cars has already left Uzbekistan. It will pass 1422 kilometers.

"This will open up new opportunities for regional cooperation between our countries, open up access to Chinese ports", said at the opening ceremony of the road Boymurod Eshonov, deputy chairman of the Association of International Road Carriers of Tajikistan