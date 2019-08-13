A criminal case has been opened against a Tajik citizen who was trying to smuggle biologically active additives for weight loss into the territory of Russia through the Kurgan customs post in Petukhovo for part 1 of article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Smuggling of potent substances), the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Trans-Urals reports.

Supplements were found in a car in which a foreigner tried to enter the territory of Russia from Kazakhstan. The inspection was carried out by the employees of the inter-municipal department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia "Petukhovsky" and the FSB in the Kurgan region.

It turned out that the supplements that the man was carrying contain sibutramine, a potent substance that is banned in Russia.

The detainee explained that he was carrying supplements for his obese sister. This information is now being verified.