The send-off meeting for seven master’s and one doctoral scholarship students of JDS (the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid) was conducted on August 8th in Dushanbe. These scholars are going to leave for Japan in August and September 2019.

These master’s and doctoral scholars are staff of the Executive Office of the President of RT, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Agency for Statistics under the President of RT, National Testing Center under the President of RT, Executive Body of State Authority of GBAO, Executive Body of State Authority of Spitamen District, and National Bank of Tajikistan. They will enroll at master’s and doctoral courses of Japanese universities in this autumn and conduct the research which will contribute to the development of Tajikistan. In the presentation session of the meeting, they presented the overview and possible outcomes of their research and expected proposals to their organizations. Their expectation for their lives in Japan and future career plans were also shared with audience.

Mr. Davlatov, Director from the Agency of the Civil Service under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan (ACS), as the Chairman of JDS Operating Committee, expressed the hope that JDS Fellows dispatched to Japan, would become good Tajik ambassadors to represent the high culture and customs of the Tajik people to the people of Japan.

Mr. Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Tajikistan, as the vice-chairman of JDS Operating Committee, wished that JDS Fellows would not only study their subjects related to their specialty, but also nurture better understanding about Tajikistan’s people in comparison with Japan’s people.

The application for the next batch of scholars who are going to be dispatched to Japan in 2020 will be accepted from September 2019. Government officials working in regions, especially female officials, are highly encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

The objectives of JDS are to support human resource development of the Republic of Tajikistan targeting young government officials and to strengthen the bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Japan. This project is characterized by its elaborated framework which designates the fields of research at graduate schools focusing on important development issues in Tajikistan. JDS scholars are expected to be leaders of the country, and to be engaged in formulating and implementing social and economic development policies using their gained academic knowledge and skills. As of August 2019, 52 scholars for master’s program and 2 scholars for doctoral program were dispatched to Japan and 14 of them are currently studying at universities in Japan. 40 scholars returned to Tajikistan with their master’s degrees and contribute to the development of Tajikistan after their coming back. The project is executed by ACS with the financial support by the government of Japan through JICA. Coordination of the project is facilitated by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE).

Only government officials who belong to designated governmental organizations can apply for this scholarship program. Apart from JDS, the government of Japan provides several scholarship and training programs in Tajikistan such as Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarships and JICA short-term trainings.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2019, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2200 people. JICA Office was established in 2006 in Tajikistan and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building as well as SME promotion. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 35 projects amounting to more than 349,6 mln USD (82 mln USD for Technical Cooperation and 267,6 mln USD for Grant Assistance), including 11 on-going projects.