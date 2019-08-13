Over 40 cooperation documents were signed following the results of the International Tourism Forum “Tajikistan-2019”.

Travel agencies of Tajikistan signed a number of memorandums of understanding with foreign travel companies. Among them - a memorandum with the Academy of Tourism of Antalya (Turkey), International Trade Tourism Association (ATTA), National Geographic (Great Britain), International Academy of Commercial Tourism of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation and others, in the сommittee on Tourism Development of the Republic of Tajikistan reported.

“The signed documents cover various aspects of the tourism sector and expand the range of international cooperation. - Such forums represent investment opportunities, expand the circle of cooperation with foreign countries and relevant international organizations”.