City Hall asks citizens to stock up on water.

In connection with the repair work on the pipeline network along Karamov Street, some streets of the city will remain without drinking water.

There will be no water from 23 hours on August 14 to 23 hours on August 15 on the streets of P. Tolis, Gagarin, Khakimzoda, Karamov, Firuz, S. Gani, B. Hamdam, Medgorodok, in the "Boghi Iram" Park and in the microdistricts: Guliston, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 15a, 82, 83, 84, 91, 92, 101, 102, 103, 104, 112, Zarafshon 1, Zarafshon 2, Ispechak 1, Ispechak 2, Ispechak 3.

Also, there will be no water along the streets of Muhandis, Mehrobod, Mir Said Ali Hamadoni, Navobodi Bolo, Navobodi Poyon, Buni Hisorak, Dehi Bolo, Panjrud, Obodkoron, Bunyodkoron, Luchobi Bolo, Luchobi Poyon, Komsomol, Kazokon 1, Kazokon 2, Mavarounahr, Kamongaron, Shishkhona, Hayoti Nav, the press service of the mayor of Dushanbe reports.

In this regard, the city hall asks citizens living on these streets to stock up on drinking water for a day.

The mayor of the city, Rustam Emomali, instructed the heads of the metropolitan districts to organize the delivery of water to residents of the above-mentioned streets through water trucks.