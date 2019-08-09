Today, August 9, the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) championship among youth teams under 19 starts in Dushanbe. National teams of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan will compete for the title of the strongest team in the region. In anticipation of the start of the tournament, a pre-tournament press conference was held at the Tajikistan Hotel in Dushanbe, where the head coaches of the teams shared their expectations from the championship and announced the readiness of their teams for the fight, the official website of the Football Federation of Tajikistan reports.

Head coach of the Tajik youth team Zayniddin Rakhimov said that the task of his wards in the CAFA championship is to show a good result, and they are ready for the tournament.