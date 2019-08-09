Tajikistan and Iran intend to complete the construction of the tunnel, which is being built for a very long time.

Tajik Ambassador Nizomiddin Zohidi in Tehran met with Iran’s Minister of Energy, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, technical and cultural cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan Riza Ardakanian.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran in the field of energy and water. The need for cooperation between the two countries in completing work in the “Istiklol” tunnel was also emphasized, the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reports.