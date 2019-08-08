Emomali Rahmon was in Khovaling all day yesterday, where he arrived from Baljuvon. He opened several facilities in this remote area of Khatlon and held a meeting with the local population, the press service of the head of state reports.

See what facilities the president opened in Khovaling. All photos are provided by the press service of the head of state.

School

General educational institution No. 4 in the village of Lahuti consists of 13 classes and is designed for 920 students in two shifts..

Hospital

In the village of Lahuti, the president opened a regional hospital: there is a laboratory, physiotherapy and denture rooms.

Service center

In the same jamoat, Emomali Rahmon commissioned a service center.

Park of Culture

In the center of Khovaling district, the president opened a culture and recreation park, on the territory of which there are pedestals of the State Emblem and the State Flag.

Youth Center

The head of state opened a new building of the Youth Center, where there is a section for the study of foreign languages, including Russian and English, information technology and an assembly hall with 50 seats.

Sports ground

In the district center, he also commissioned a small sports ground located on the territory of 800 square meters.

Administrative building of the village of Lahuti, Khovaling district.

Agricultural Exhibition

Emomali Rahmon visited the agricultural exhibition and got acquainted with the progress of growing crops.

Mini-hotel "Chinchanor" for 9 rooms