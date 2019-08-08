A man approached his car, an explosion occurred when he opened the door: He is now in the hospital with leg injuries.

"VAZ-2106" car exploded on the street of the Soviet Army in Magnitogorsk on Wednesday, August 7. Detonation occurred when the owner of the car unlocked the car to open the door. The injured driver - a native of the Kushoniyon district of the Khatlon region of Tajikistan was taken to a hospital.

As it became known to "AP" from sources in Magnitogorsk, the victim is in the intensive care unit of the city hospital. " Yesterday he underwent two operations, his condition is considered serious Yesterday he underwent two operations, his condition is considered serious ".

«Interfax», citing the press service of the prosecutor's office of Chelyabinsk region, confirmed that the owner of the car was injured in the explosion.

Regional Ministry of Health clarified that the victim is currently in moderate severity.

Employees of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Chelyabinsk Region opened a criminal case under the article "Attempted murder committed in a generally dangerous way".

The main version of the crime is the victim’s activity on the food market. The leadership of the regional investigative committee took control of the investigation.