The festival "Sogdian dastarkhan" is expected to involve young pop singers from Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The festival, which is dedicated to the 28th anniversary of independence of Tajikistan, will be held in the first half of September in Khujand, the press service of the head of Sogd reports.

The head of Sogd will award all participants of the festival with valuable gifts and special diplomas, his press service notes.

Recall, Tajik and Uzbek pop stars Shabnam Surayo and Yulduz Usmanova will give a concert in Khujand on August 11. A joint concert of stars will take place in the “Ravshan” restaurant at 19:00.