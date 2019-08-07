Emomali Rahmon opened a stone processing workshop in Baljuvon district of Khatlon region, a road, a sewing workshop, a water line and even a restaurant. The president also held meetings with the local population, his press service reports.

In the photo report you will find out what objects the president opened in Baljuvon. All photos are provided by the press service of the head of state.

Local stone processing workshop

Emomali Rahmon in the village of Kaltachanor commissioned the workshop for processing local stones of LLC “Elegant-Baljuvon”. It is equipped with modern equipment, processing of local natural stones, including marble, which is carried out by 20 local residents, is arranged here.

"Kangurt - Baljuvon - Khovaling" highway

The President opened the Kangurt-Baljuvon-Khovaling highway with a length of almost 43 kilometers, its width is 7 meters. It was built using a grant from the Asian Development Bank.

Beauty Salon and Sewing Shop

The President also opened the doors of the “Guldaston” Service Center. Here, women of the district will be attracted to work, and young girls to study. The first floor consists of a beauty salon, a point of sale of ready-made clothes, a meeting room. On the second floor there is a sewing room with 20 sewing machines.

Modern square

In the district center of Baljuvon, Emomali Rahmon opened a modern square with a total area of 80 acres.

Water pipes

In the village of Kaltachanor, the president commissioned a drinking water supply line. Drinking water in this area is supplied by special pumps through a vertical well 60 meters deep.

Department of the Agency of Labor and Employment and the Department of Migration Service

Near the central square of the district, the president opened the doors of the new branch of the Agency for Labor and Employment.

«Nasimi Baljuvon» Restaurant

In Baljuvon, the president opened the modern "Nasimi Baljuvon" restaurant: at the same time it can receive up to 200 visitors.

Kindergarten

As part of the trip, Emomali Rahmon put into operation a kindergarten for 100 children.