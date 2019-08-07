For the same purpose as in Baljuvan yesterday.

The President continues his trip to Khatlon districts and today, August 7, arrived in Khovaling district of Khatlon region. In the district center he was met by local people.

Upon arrival, the president got acquainted with the art of baking cakes by local housewives, the press service of the head of state reports.

In Khovaling, where the head of state arrived from Baljuvan, he will also get acquainted with the socio-economic situation of the region and commission several cultural, educational, and economic facilities.

The head of state will also hold a meeting with the district’s activists.