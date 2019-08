Hurry up to make a bazaar right now, you never know.

Today, August 6, we went to the bazaar to find out whether food prices had begun to rise before the holiday. Idi Qurbon - according to tradition, market traders use holidays as a reason for unjustified price increases.

See in the infographic what we managed to find out. Prices, in principle, have not significantly risen in price. Idi Qurbon in Tajikistan will be celebrated on August 11.

By the way, let’s remind that this year’s representatives of the Committee on Religious Affairs, the streamlining of national traditions, celebrations and ceremonies intend to go on a raid in order to check the covered dastarkhans in the houses of the country's inhabitants.