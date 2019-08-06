Representatives of the Committee on Religious Affairs, the streamlining of national traditions, celebrations and ceremonies will conduct raids in some areas of the country in Idi Qurbon. Their task is to check the covered dastarkhan in the homes of the country's residents, Committee spokesman Afshin Mukim told “AP”.

As a rule, on this day Muslims cover the festive dastarkhan, people go to visit each other, congratulate them on the holiday and commemorate the deceased.

According to Afshin Mukim, earlier the Committee warned citizens that dastarkhans for the holiday should be modest. Otherwise there will be a fine - 5 thousand somoni.

Idi Qurbon traditionally begins with a holiday prayer, which this year will begin at 6:00 in all the mosques in Tajikistan. After prayer, according to tradition, in Idi Qurbon, residents of Tajikistan visit the graves of their relatives and also visit relatives.

Lawyers: Employees of the committee do not have the authority to enter the houses of citizens

The law firm Himoya reminded us that modest dastarkhanes are mentioned in article 7, part 4 of the Law of Tajikistan “On streamlining traditions, celebrations and rites in the Republic of Tajikistan”, however, in accordance with the law, the committee’s employees do not have the authority to enter the houses of citizens.

Article 22 of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan stipulates: « The home is untouchable. The invasion and deprivation of his home is not allowed, with the exception of cases provided by law», for violation of the inviolability of the home, article 147 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan provides for criminal liability ", - noted lawyers of “Himoya”.

However, certain laws of the republic provide for cases when it is possible to enter a home without the consent of the owner. There are exceptional cases, such as, for example, in the Law “on Police”: police officers in exceptional cases for the direct suppression of crimes are given the right to enter the home, but within 24 hours they must inform the prosecutor about this.

Thus, lawyers conclude that without the permission of the owner to enter the premises, legal grounds are needed.