Excursions of metropolitan street children and orphans to museums and parks in Dushanbe will be organized in honor of the 28th anniversary of independence of Tajikistan.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali approved an action plan of the city administration to celebrate the 28th anniversary of independence of Tajikistan which the country will celebrate in September.

In honor of the main holiday of Tajikistan, the Dushanbe City Hall organizes sports events, a citywide community work day, various competitions and quizzes.

The main event dedicated to the main holiday of Tajikistan will be held on the evening of September 9 at the metropolitan “Navruzgoh”: Dushanbe residents will be shown a theatrical performance with the participation of famous Tajik artists.

A source in the capital’s administration told "AP" that, by decision of the mayor, events in honor of Independence Day will be held in all districts of the capital, in all the city’s culture and leisure parks.

The mayor's office noted that dozens of social and economic facilities will be commissioned by the holiday in Dushanbe.

This year a military parade in honor of the holiday is not planned.