President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today, August 6, early in the morning left for Baljuvon district of Khatlon region. Here he will get acquainted with the socio-economic situation of the district and hold meetings with the local population, the press service of the head of state reports.

During the trip the head of state will hand over several objects. With his participation, the Kangurt – Baljuvon - Khovaling highway was opened, the length of which is 43 kilometers, width - 7 meters.

In the village Kaltachanor of Baljuvon, the president launched a water supply line that will provide clean drinking water to more than 4 thousand residents of the district, and an enterprise for processing local stones.

President’s working trip to Baljuvon district continues.