In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Qahhorzoda noted on February 15 that Tajikistan this year has earmarked 2.1 billion somoni (equivalent to more than 222 million USD) for completion of construction of the Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

