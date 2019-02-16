Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has instructed to organize excursions to military units for senior school students. According to him, school students must be aware of military service conditions.

On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the formation of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces, Dushanbe senior schools students will make excursions to the military units deployed in the capital city, according to the Dushanbe administration.

An official source at the Dushanbe administration says a number of cultural and sport activities will be organized in Dushanbe on the occasion of Tajik National Army Day, which is marked on February 23.

Thus, a Soldier’s Song Festival and meetings with veterans of the country’s Armed Forces will be organized in Dushanbe.

Tajik National Army Day has been marked in Tajikistan on February 23 since 1993.

Tajikistan’s National Army now consists of Air and Air Defense Forces, Land Forces and Mobile Forces. The Mobile Force of Tajik Army was founded in 2005 without increase in a total strength of the country’s armed forces. Air and Air-Defense Forces were also united in 2005. Tajikistan’s armed forces also include National Guard and Security Forces (internal and border troops).

Unlike the other former Soviet states of Central Asia, Tajikistan did not form armed forces based upon former Soviet units on its territory. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense took control of the Dushanbe-based 201st Motor Rifle Division; actually control simply shifted from the former district headquarters in Tashkent, which was in now-independent Uzbekistan, to Moscow.