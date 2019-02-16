The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has briefed government officials, project staff, and civil society representatives in Tajikistan on its Accountability Mechanism and lessons learned from previous compliance review cases.

The briefings took place in Dushanbe on February 14-15.

According to the ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM), the mechanism, integral to ADB’s operations, provides an independent forum for people adversely and materially affected by ADB-funded projects to voice their concerns, seek solutions to problems, and report alleged violations of the bank’s operational policies and procedures.

“ADB established the Accountability Mechanism to improve project quality and be responsive, fair, and transparent to concerns of people affected by ADB-assisted projects,” said Chair of the ADB Compliance Review Panel Mr. Dingding Tang. “We reach out to civil society, government, project staff, and other partners to inform them of their roles and how each can be engaged in the process of compliance review and doing better for the people.”

The Accountability Mechanism reportedly consists of two separate but complementary functions: problem solving and compliance review. Led by the Special Project Facilitator, the problem solving function focuses on finding satisfactory solutions to problems caused by ADB-funded projects. The compliance review function, led by the independent Compliance Review Panel meanwhile, focuses on whether ADB has or has not complied with its operational policies and procedures that adversely and materially affect local people. The mechanism applies to both ADB public and private sector operations.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. To date, ADB has approved a total of over $1.7 billion in grants, concessional loans, and technical assistance to the country. ADB and Tajikistan’s development partnership has restored and built the country’s new transport and energy infrastructure, supported social development, expanded agricultural production, and improved regional cooperation and trade.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region.