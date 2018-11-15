Seven young men have been detained in Dushanbe for knifing. Among them are five students of various higher educational institutions.

According to the press center of the Dushanbe Police Department, seven young men have been detained in Dushanbe for knifing. Three of them have been hospitalized with stab wounds.

Among the detainees are Khanjar Qurbonaliyev, a student of the Faculty of Law at Tajik National University, Hamza Mirzoyev, a student of the Faculty of Law at Tajik-Russian Slavic University (RTSU), Abdullo Abdulloyev, a student of the Defense Ministry Military Institute, Firouz Sharipov, a student of the Physical Training College, Behrouz Abdurahmonov, a student of Tajik State Technical University, as well as two residents of Dushanbe -- Khudobakhsh Zuhurov and Sayrahmon Azamov.

Three of them – Abdullo Abdulloyev, Khudobakhsh Zuhurov and Sayrahmon Azamov – have been hospitalized with stab wounds.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against all the knifing participants under the provisions of Article 237 (3) -- hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or items used as weapons; an investigation is under way. If convicted, they will face up to seven years in prison.