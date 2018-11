The International Bank of Tajikistan (IBT) has opened its new head office in Dushanbe. The official opening ceremony that took place on November 9 was attended by senior representatives of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), IBT’s customers and partners and other dignitaries, according to the IBT press center.

