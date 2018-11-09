More than 50 high-rise apartment buildings, administrative and educational buildings as well as shopping malls are expected to be built along the Ayni Street within the next two years. According to plan, the apartment buildings must have at least twelve floors.

President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali got acquainted with the buildings’ designs on November 9.

A new building of the ruling People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan (PDPT) will be also built on the Ayni Street.

Besides, new buildings of School # 15, Musical College named after Ahmad Boboqulov and Choreography College named after Malika Sobirova will be built along the Ayni Street.

More than 3,500 facilities are expected to be built in the Tajik capital by the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence, which will be celebrated on September 9, 20121.

The ambitious municipal redevelopment plan for Dushanbe includes the construction of modern high0rise buildings.