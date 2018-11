A street from Firdavsi Park to Korvon Bazaar through Zebo Shop will be closed for repairs.

According to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office, the street will be closed for traffic from November 2 through November 30.

The repair work will be carried out by the Directorate for Construction of Government Facilities, President’s Executive Office.

Dushanbe mayor’s office asks drivers to use parallel streets.