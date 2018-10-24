Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper chamber of parliament) Speaker Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev heading a parliamentary delegation has left for Moscow for participation in the Tajik-Russian inter-parliamentary forum entitled “Tajikistan-Russia: Potential of Inter-Region Collaboration.” Tajik MPs reportedly intends to raise Tajik labor migrants’ problems with Russian counterparts

The delegation members include members of the Majlisi Milli and senior representatives of government’s economic and social blocs, including Economic Development and Trade Minister Nematullo Himatullozoda, Industry and New Technologies Minister Shavkat Bobozda and Labor Minister Sumangul Taghoyzoda, Navrouz Qurbonzoda, an aide to Majlisi Milli speaker for relations with media and NGOs, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Presided over by Majlisi Milli Speaker Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev and Russia’s Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko, the Tajik-Russian inter-parliamentary forum entitled “Tajikistan-Russia: Potential of Inter-Region Collaboration” will take place in Moscow from October 24-26.

Tajik parliamentarians reportedly intend to raise the issue of provision of pensions to Tajik labor migrants by their employers at the forum.

The forum will also discuss issues related to economic and humanitarian cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

Mahmadsaid Ubadaidulloyev is expected to hold bilateral meetings with speakers of both chambers of Russia’s parliament on the sidelines of the forum.

Besides, a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation and a number of roundtables will take place on the sidelines of the Forum.

The Tajik-Russian inter-parliamentary forum is held once every two years since 2006.